The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $221.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.89.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.97. 5,343,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $809,193,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

