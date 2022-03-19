The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,293,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,088. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

