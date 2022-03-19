The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given New GBX 2,190 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,240 ($29.13) to GBX 2,190 ($28.48) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEGRY. HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.96) to GBX 2,160 ($28.09) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,628.25.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

