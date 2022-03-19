Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $653.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $16.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $589.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,102. The stock has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $434.63 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

