Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 31,904 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $894,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.94 million, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 383,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

