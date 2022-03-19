Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

TRI stock opened at C$136.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.96. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$108.52 and a 1 year high of C$156.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

