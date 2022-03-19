THORChain Market Cap Hits $2.82 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $510.29 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $8.54 or 0.00020403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.87 or 0.07069704 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,908.65 or 1.00099576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041749 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

