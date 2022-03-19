Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $11,394.91 and $111,036.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00269695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001366 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

