ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $803.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,675,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,464,000 after purchasing an additional 893,897 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $64,309,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,344,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.