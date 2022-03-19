Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $305.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.