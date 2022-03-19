Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $163.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $663.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $704.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $775.44 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $860.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 16,424,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,970,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.37.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.