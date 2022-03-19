Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

TLRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Tilray by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

