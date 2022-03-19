Tokes (TKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

