Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TOPCF stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.30. Topcon has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

