Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CURV remained flat at $$8.00 on Friday. 2,393,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Torrid has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $33.19.

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Torrid by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.