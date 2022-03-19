TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.39 Million

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $400.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.70 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $404.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPI Composites by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TPI Composites by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,195. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

