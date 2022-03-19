TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.39 Million

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $400.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.70 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $404.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPI Composites.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPI Composites by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TPI Composites by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,195. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.
About TPI Composites (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
