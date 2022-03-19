Tracey Horton Acquires 5,720 Shares of GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Stock

GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Rating) insider Tracey Horton bought 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.90 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,028.00 ($20,164.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.08.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2%. GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

