Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $233.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.