Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,139% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 993,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 63,022 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFGP stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

