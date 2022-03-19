Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 1,967 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.51. 12,689,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,039. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

