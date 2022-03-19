Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

C stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,490,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,961,672. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

