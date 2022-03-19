Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 291.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.89. 5,666,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

