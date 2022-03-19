Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $192.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,771,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453,925. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.73.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

