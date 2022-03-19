Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. 7,864,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

