Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 88,174,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,314,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.