Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $8.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

VIG traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $161.73. 1,134,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

