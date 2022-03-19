Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 114,163 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,163 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up 5.4% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 1.10% of Owl Rock Capital worth $61,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. 4,406,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,706. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

