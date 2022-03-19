TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 375 ($4.88) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.