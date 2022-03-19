Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.02. Transocean shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 908,977 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 643,025 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after purchasing an additional 719,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Transocean by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

