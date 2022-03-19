Trend Micro Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trend Micro in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.
