Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.