Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Trex by 20.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. 1,597,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

