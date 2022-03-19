TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 81,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,312 shares.The stock last traded at $24.38 and had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.