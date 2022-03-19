Truist Financial Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $68,299,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

