Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Lifted to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $59,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

