Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRQ. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Shares of TRQ opened at C$35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$36.92.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

