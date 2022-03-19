Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRQ. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Shares of TRQ opened at C$35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$36.92.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.