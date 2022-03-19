Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,153. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $530.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

