Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) versus NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Financial Analysis

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tuya and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 1 1 0 2.50 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tuya presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 284.21%. Given Tuya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuya and NetSol Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $302.08 million 7.04 -$66.91 million ($0.40) -9.50 NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.79 $1.78 million $0.27 14.30

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -58.07% -14.84% -13.38% NetSol Technologies 4.99% 5.97% 4.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Tuya on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-labelled SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer Tool and Customer App portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

