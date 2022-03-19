Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $428,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $2,109,667. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,341. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $150.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

