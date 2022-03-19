Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $100.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $87.14. 4,763,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,916. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,181 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

