U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $8.00 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.68.
USAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.