U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $8.00 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.68.

USAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

