UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,475 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,214 shares of company stock worth $4,378,144. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

