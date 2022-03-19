UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 16,157 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

