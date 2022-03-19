UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,408 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Greif worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 719,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $11,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $2,808,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter valued at $1,660,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEF. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

