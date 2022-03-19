UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stepan worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 6.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stepan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Stepan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09. Stepan has a one year low of $95.78 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

