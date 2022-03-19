UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,920 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EC stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.62. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EC shares. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

