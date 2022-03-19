UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
UDR has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 371.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.
UDR opened at $57.22 on Friday. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.
UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.