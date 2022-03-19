UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 371.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

UDR opened at $57.22 on Friday. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

