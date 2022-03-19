Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

