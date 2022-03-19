UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Get UniCredit alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNCRY. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.