Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

