Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.
About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.